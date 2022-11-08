Not Available

I, a lesbian filmmaker, encounter people yelling at me to disappear from this world. It is a time of hatred in South Korea. LGBTQ people are the easy targets for hatred. In searching for what makes a marginalized life livable, I embark upon a journey. I encounter a double life of Lee Muk, a 70-year-old Korean “Mr. Pants” and precarious lives of a Japanese lesbian couple, Ten and Non, after 3/11. As an ever-growing number of citizens are becoming the targets of 'witch-hunting' in Korea, true faces of the haters slowly begin to unfold.