Troubles of a Grasswidower

An elegant dandy - he of suit, vest, tie, and top hat - ignores his wife at dinner in favor of his newspaper, so she tearfully leaves him and returns home to mother. He is ecstatic, dancing a jig at the prospect of new-found freedom, but after a series of disasters as he washes up the dishes, shops and cooks, makes his bed and tries to get a night's sleep, then looks unsuccessfully for his tie in the morning, he's at his wit's end and the place is in shambles. Will his better half return? (IMDb)