Not Available

Troubles of a Grasswidower

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pathé Frères

An elegant dandy - he of suit, vest, tie, and top hat - ignores his wife at dinner in favor of his newspaper, so she tearfully leaves him and returns home to mother. He is ecstatic, dancing a jig at the prospect of new-found freedom, but after a series of disasters as he washes up the dishes, shops and cooks, makes his bed and tries to get a night's sleep, then looks unsuccessfully for his tie in the morning, he's at his wit's end and the place is in shambles. Will his better half return? (IMDb)

Cast

Max LinderMax (uncredited)
Jane RenouardtMax's Wife (uncredited)

View Full Cast >

Images