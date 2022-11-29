Troublesome Night

Not Available

This Chinese ghost film centers on the theme of the haunted streets in Hong Kong, where four loosely connected stories are depicted. A group of young friends go on a camping trip in the countryside, where Ken encounters a mysterious woman near a grave. Afterward, Ken's life is changed forever as he becomes a victim of ghost meddling. As the friends journey back to Hong Kong without Ken, another sinister story takes place. Mrs. To has a date with her husband to celebrate their wedding anniversary, but becomes concern when he doesn't show up. The outcome of this second story leads to Ken's friend Jojo being courted by a ghost, and ultimately leads to the final story where Peter Butt unknowingly visits a haunted theater with some of Ken's friends.