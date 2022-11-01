Troublesome Night 14

Not Available

Christin has been working at a hotel owned by Budcasso, her friend's fiancé. When she is discovered stealing money from the hotel, she turns to her friend Zidanes for help. When Zidanes refuses, Christin decides to fake a suicide attempt, hoping Budcasso will take pity on her. Unfortunately, her plan goes wrong, and she actually kills herself. Soon after, Christin returns as a fierce ghost, and begins to kill all in her path at the hotel as a means for revenge. In the mean time, Budcasso invites his spirit-fighting ex-wife Mrs. Bud Lung (Troublesome Night regular Lan Law) to the wedding.