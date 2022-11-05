Not Available

Troublesome Night 6

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Four reporters from a tabloid magazine stalks a model for their gossip column. The model, having breaking up with her rich boyfriend, later commits suicide to escape all the pressure. The reporters relentlessly post the photos of suicide aftermath in their tabloid magazines. Years later, the reporters begin to fester and die violent deaths, and an inspector is assigned to track down the perpetrator. In addition, the inspector claims he has seen the model at the crime scenes, even if it has since been four years after her death!

    Cast

    		Gigi LaiKwok Siu Heung
    		Simon LuiChung
    		Amanda LeeLong Hair
    		Wayne LaiMr Lai
    		Belinda HamnettMrs Lin
    		Frankie Ng Chi-HungBob Wu Chi Ming

    View Full Cast >

    Images