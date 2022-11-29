Not Available

During the modernisation law in Turkey where men must wear trousers and hats in the cities, in a small village in eastern Turkey (North Kurdistan) there is man named Dilo who wants to go to the city to purchase a mirror. Dilo has never been to the city before and in his village there is only one pair of trousers and a hat that villagers take turn to wear in order to make their trips. The men in charge is the chief of the village. Dilo decides to ask for permission from the chief to go to the city. However, it turns out that the modern clothes are too small for him.