2004

Troy

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 13th, 2004

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

In year 1250 B.C. during the late Bronze age, two emerging nations begin to clash. Paris, the Trojan prince, convinces Helen, Queen of Sparta, to leave her husband Menelaus, and sail with him back to Troy. After Menelaus finds out that his wife was taken by the Trojans, he asks his brother Agamemnom to help him get her back. Agamemnon sees this as an opportunity for power. So they set off with 1,000 ships holding 50,000 Greeks to Troy. With the help of Achilles, the Greeks are able to fight the never before defeated Trojans.

Cast

Brad PittAchilles
Orlando BloomParis
Eric BanaHector
Brian CoxKing Agamemnon
Sean BeanOdysseus
Brendan GleesonMenelaos

