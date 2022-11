Not Available

A silly, sweet, slightly sarcastic, animated satire of cheesy, gaysploitation entertainment. Twenty-something, out and proud, gay actor Troy McDougall gets what he believes will be his big break into the business, a lead in the new musical 'Naked Boys Behind Bars, Sing!' He then falls for his hunky, gorgeous, dim-witted, baby-faced co-star Nick, who is, unfortunately for the love-struck Troy, straight. Or is he?