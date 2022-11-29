Truant Heroes

Not Available

The war against organized crime in Hong Kong has opened a new front: the school. And police Commandant Wong orders officer Kin to go under cover as a school teacher. Kin's assignment: to stop the infiltration by Taiwan's underworld. Kin's girl friend Hyun has jilted him. Once in school, Kin falls madly in love with the sexy teacher Moon. The students, however, make fun of him. Among his mentors, student leader Aaron stands out. But Hyun is also assigned to the school as an undercover student...