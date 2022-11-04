Truant Student

Not Available

Windy Bear notices his son heading off for school but, after he has left, notices he forgot his school books. He chases after him with them but is distracted by a nearby river stocked with trout. He decides to go fishing but is interrupted by Truant Officer Willoughby who mistakes him for a very large schoolboy playing hookey. Afterwards, Willoughby tries various methods to get Windy to go to school and, likewise, Windy tries various methods to avoid having to go to school. Finally, Windy is sent to school and, as punishment, must serve as the chime in the school's bell!