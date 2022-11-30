Not Available

In Truck Stop on I-95, legendary porn master Joe Gage works his usual horned-up magic at a roadside truck stop full of men on the prowl. Rugged Billy Wild is driving around looking for sex when he shows up at a roadside truck stop just in time to watch donkey-dicked Logan Bryant fuck the cum out of cute Dylan West. Down in the basement, throbbing cocks stick through glory holes eager for Billy’s attention, and a room full of trucker fuckers rut like beasts until the floor’s sticky with loads of hot fresh jizz.