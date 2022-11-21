Truck Tunes 2

Not Available

From the creators of the original Truck Tunes come ten more songs about ten more super cool trucks! These new music videos, featuring actual live footage of your favorite trucks, are certain to have you laughing, dancing and singing along with all the fun. Songs include, Dump It Dump Truck, Clean Up Like a Vacuum Truck, Call Him a Monster Truck, Cement Mixer (Round and Round) and many more! Kids of all ages will love these videos. There's no better way to learn about awesome trucks than with Truck Tunes.