Truck Tunes 4

The fourth installment of the popular Truck Tunes series delivers 10 more trucks and machines with 10 great new songs! These music videos, featuring actual live footage of trucks at work and play, are certain to have you laughing, dancing and singing along. Songs include “Just Doing Their Job” (Police Vehicles), “Skidsteer Is Always Having Fun”, “Concrete Boom Pump”, “His Bed Is Flat”, “Tow Truck” and more! Kids of all ages will love these videos. There’s no better way to learn about trucks than with Truck Tunes!