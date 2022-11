Not Available

New adventures of truck drivers Jare and Paja, long-time fellow associates and close friends. Jare is forced to pay off his debt for the loans he was raising to build a house for his numerous family. He must find heaps of money as soon as possible, or let tax gatherers to take everything. Paja tries to help him in this impossible task, but on their way they face bunch of obstacles, losses and misfortunes, encountering all sorts of people, only to end up in serious problems.