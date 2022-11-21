Truckin' Buddy McCoy

Not Available

Buddy McCoy and out of work trucker, has been spending all of his time partying and raising hell, a round of good luck in a contest puts Buddy's butt in a brand new Mack truck so buddy takes his partying ways on the road! His misadventures lead him cross country raising hell. Often Buddy would get into a brawl that resulted in some guy putting a boot to Buddy's face, and Buddy would then have to - ever so politely - remove it with his fist! Women he would pick up might try to overstay there welcome.. trying to stick around for more than one night and Buddy, - ever so gently - would have to let them down and be on his way to the next. On a journey to try and find himself.. Buddy certainly has "ONE HELL OF A TIME"!