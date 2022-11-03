Not Available

Crash programmes always provide a good source of horror/amusement/gasp entertainment! - but when the action involves the megaliths of motorsport it becomes crash action with a wheel-crunching, ground-shaking capital C! The first Truckin' Havoc on DVD! Features over 220 heavyweight prangs from an extensive worldwide archive of 'big truck' track and desert racing, over 90% of which have not featured in any other crash programme. Menu options take the viewer to his or her favourite category whilst every crash can be examined frame-by-frame using DVD technology. Starring skilled drivers like the ex-Abba drummer, F1 driver Slim Borgudd and multi-European Champion Steve Parrish. Great impulse buy for the 'let's-check-it-out-when-we-get-back-from-the-pub' brigade and kids of all ages.