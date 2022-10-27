Not Available

True Colours

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cinema City Co., Ltd.

I'll chop you to pieces! are the first words we hear before two guys start a slaughterhouse massacre, bags of chicken blood bursting everywhere; Lung (Ti Lung) will become a forger, his friend Robert (Raymond Wong) a priest. But when a corrupt venture capitalist starts treating Brigitte Lin (Lung's former girlfriend) like trash, it's time for revenge. The fights have a thrilling, brawl-like realism (without the usual flips, kicks, and aerobatics), but the plot bogs down in vainglo rious melodrama.

Cast

Raymond Wong Pak-MingPastor Robert
Brigitte LinMay
Gary Lam Jan-HongJames
Wang HsiehKuk Yat Yung
Chiang Tao
Lam ChungInspector Cho

