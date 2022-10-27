True Colours

Not Available

I'll chop you to pieces! are the first words we hear before two guys start a slaughterhouse massacre, bags of chicken blood bursting everywhere; Lung (Ti Lung) will become a forger, his friend Robert (Raymond Wong) a priest. But when a corrupt venture capitalist starts treating Brigitte Lin (Lung's former girlfriend) like trash, it's time for revenge. The fights have a thrilling, brawl-like realism (without the usual flips, kicks, and aerobatics), but the plot bogs down in vainglo rious melodrama.