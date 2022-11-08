True Fiction

Not Available

Thanks to his 3rd term congressman father-in-law, Kyung-suk is a strong candidate to become the next mayor. In order to hide his father-in-law's slush fund, he heads toward a cottage that is under his wife's name. He arrives there with his mistress Ji-young only to be greeted by a young man named Soon-tae who claims to be the groundskeeper of the cottage. Kyung-suk is nervous that his affair might be exposed and all he wants to do is hide the money and get out but he is framed for drunk driving and robbery, and gets into a hit-and-run accident. Out of desperation, he tries to flee but Soon-tae approaches him and mentions his congressman father-in-law and his wife, as if it was part of his plan, and drags Kyung-suk into a corner...