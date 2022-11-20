True Justice - Russisch Roulette

Not Available

Elijah Kane's (Steven Seagal) knowledge of espionage tactics reconnaissance equipment and counter terrorism comes from an education that wasn't gained in Seattle's police academy but from years of being deep undercover in the war against terrorism. Kane's history is now causing uncertainty in the team's future as Mason and Radner members of Kane's Special Investigation Unit are badly beaten by masked military-trained men. Working through the confusion that Kane's military past is causing Sarah and Juliet are after yet another serial rapist in Seattle. The SIU is put on the case only after it proves too much for Lt. Humphreys' (guest star Rachel Luttrell) Special Victims Bureau. The team's caseload continues to rise when they find the bodies of runway models killed in a fashion too disturbing for even this SIU team. Two cases are never the same and the SIU team is stretched thin by the gaining strength of Seattle's crime world in this Urban Warfare.