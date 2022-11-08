True Justice: Street Wars

Not Available

Kane (Steven Seagal) and his team are in a race against the clock to find out who is behind the toxic "E" pill that is raising the body count of young people around Seattle. Their case becomes even more difficult when Gates (Kyle Cassie), the mayor's nephew and a real jerk at times, joins the team while Radner (Warren Christie) is working undercover in Southern California. As the chaos ensues, we discover that Kane's right hand man, Andre Mason (William "BIG SLEEPS" Stewart), is hiding something from his wife, and more importantly, his teammates. This secret could prove costly especially when Kane's team is ordered to protect an eccentric documentary filmmaker, Savon (guest star Byron Mann), who's set on exposing the slums of the greater Seattle area at any cost...