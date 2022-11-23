True Legends – Episode 2: The UnHoly See

Not Available

Are the forbidden secrets of the prehistoric past linked to the forthcoming events of the prophetic future? Is there a hidden hand confiscating and concealing artifacts relating to the world before the Flood of Noah and the hybrid entities that inhabited it? Are living giants still walking the earth today? Is the Vatican preparing for the arrival of “alien saviors”? In this fast-paced episode, Steve Quayle, Timothy Alberino and Tom Horn unveil the surprising answers to these compelling questions. From Cusco, Peru; to Rome, Italy; to the island of Malta; join Timothy Alberino and the GenSix Production crew as they follow the path of a conspiracy that gives credence to the old adage… all roads lead to Rome!