Nilufar, a girl living downtown, is about to marry a man living uptown. But one day, soldiers come and plant barbed wire to separate the two towns. The life of the people, who have thus far enjoyed peace, now falls into severe chaos. Students must take classes with barbed wire in the middle of the classroom, and it becomes difficult to go to the hospital. However, the biggest problem is Nilufar's wedding. Kirill, the chief of the climate observatory, tries his best to help her wedding, but then a terrible tragedy occurs.