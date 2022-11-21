Not Available

A party that descends into an orgy... billard debauchery... & a dominatrix in her dungeon. 3 amazing anals!!! Sarah lies in bed, writing erotic tales she longs to live out. And as she writes about a theft, a jailing, a dark dungeon, female slaves and wicked dominitrix's, they all come to life in Bryn Pryor's darkly sensual True Porn Fiction. Join beautiful new superstar Monique Alexander in a tangled web of intrigue and lust, where you're never quite sure what is real... and what is simply True Porn Fiction... Featuring chapter search, no regional coding, dvd-rom compatible, and photo gallery.