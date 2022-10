Not Available

This 1975 movie hails from longtime Pink director Kôyû Ohara and aims to take the “women in prison” genre to a new level. When a group of young women is thrown into juvenile hall, they will soon realize how bad their lives are about to become. The film certainly lives up to its title as the jail is filled with graphic sex and violence. Mayumi (Hitomi Kozue) is the lady who takes a stand and tries to figure out a way to break out of this sexual hellhole.