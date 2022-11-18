True Story of a Woman in Soapland: Tear!

Not Available

While engaging with his young mistress, Kikuta learns that his high school flame Hasekura has taken up residence as a prostitute at the local soapland. With his curiosity sparked, Kikuta tracks Hasekura down as she leaves her shift and they soon engage in an affair of their own. While Kikuta promises the many women in his life that he’ll break up with the others, he continues on with all of them, increasing his kinks and desires along the way – until his wife finally convinces him that he has to come back to his family. But saying goodbye to Hasekura won’t be as easy as hoped – for either Kikuta or Hasekura. Digging into one of Japan’s sex industry “soaplands”, Nikkatsu takes you behind the curtain and up close and personal with the prostitutes in SOAPLAND TEAR.