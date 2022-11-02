Trujillo: El poder del jefe

Not Available

The documentary one shows the political, economic and social conditions that determined the sprouting of the dictatorship of Trujillo in the Dominican Republic. It offers in addition, a stirring vision of more than twenty years of Dominican history, 1916 to 1937, using for such aim, films of the time, pictures, documents, near recordings of speeches of Trujillo and their collaborators, as well as other audio-visual resources of spectacular character. This documentary one, with some deficiencies in its dramatic art, obtains of all ways a conviction on the information handled in its work, saving the audio-visual distances between the historical speech and revelations.