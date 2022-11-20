Truly Everlasting

Not Available

An NFL star becomes a sports commentator following a career-ending injury, and winds up in a twilight zone between love and hate after reconnecting with his childhood adversary. Trask Maxwell (Kenny Rogers) was a gridiron giant when his entire career went up in flames. Determined to persevere, he moves back to his hometown in Houston, and begins working in the media. All is well until Trask reconnects with Felicia Madaris (Mikki Marbra), a girl who made his life a living hell before blossoming into an irresistible beauty. Now, Trask can't shake the suspicion that Felicia is only after his money. But just when the eligible bachelor thinks he's got it all figured out, he finds that he may have been a bit too quick to judge