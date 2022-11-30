Trump vs the Illuminati

Not Available

A Chinese clone of 45th U.S. president, Donald J. Trump, survives the Earth's destruction by escaping his maximum security lab and stowing-away aboard the last Chinese space-bound shuttle. Hundreds of years into the future the human race fights for its survival against Illuminati forces. Following a prophecy, Trump's clone joins forces with the surviving human allies to bring the battle straight to the Illuminati headquarters in hell. But when Donald Trump meets Satan himself, he'll be in for the fight of his life.