Not Available

Get ready for a weekend of boiling-hot poolside action when 12 world-class studs take over the luxurious La Posada resort in sunny Palm Springs, California! Your host, AVN Hall of Fame Director Steven Scarborough, has assembled one of his hottest casts ever! These chiseled, tanned, horned-up hedonists can't wait to slip out of their trunks and dive into trouble - so make your reservations today!