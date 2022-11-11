Not Available

The men of Hot House have packed their trunks and headed back to sunny Palm Springs for more scorching hot poolside action in Trunks 2! AVN Hall of Fame Director Steven Scarborough packs this sequel with even more glistening sweaty muscles, big bulging speedos, and hard-hitting Hot House action! Hot House Superstar Brad Patton whips out his legendary fat whopper from his yellow speedo to split newcomer Matt Cole from both ends; Hot House Exclusives Tony Mecelli and Nick Piston fuck and grunt poolside in the blazing afternoon heat; Hot House Exclusives Robert Van Damme and Jason Ridge throw down with Jason Kinglsey in our hottest 3-way beef buffet; and Lifetime Exclusive Alex Collack?s body has never looked better - watch him get hot and sticky with Trey Casteel, Omer, and all 11-inches of Justin Gemini!