Not Available

Hot House scores tens across the board as we dive back into the Palm Springs sunshine for Trunks 3, directed by AVN Hall of Famer Steven Scarborough! Join a whole new cast of sun gods, including Hot House Exclusive Francesco D'Macho and Superstar Josh Weston, for a wet and wild line-up of big hot hunks in little sexy Speedos! Featuring the debut of Hot House Exclusive Vinnie D'Angelo, this third installment of the wildly popular Trunks series proves once again that there's no better recipe for getting you off than the sight of sweaty oiled-up muscles, oversized bulging cocks, and big round asses waiting to be fucked in the midday 100+ heat. Get ready to sweat - Trunks 3 is a scorcher!