Steven Scarborough's signature Trunks Series ignites once again with blazing action so hot, so intense, it's White Heat. Starring Hot House Exclusives Francesco D'Macho and Vinnie D'Angelo, Trunks 4: White Heat features the debut of new Exclusive Ty LeBeouf, a hunky Louisiana firecracker who's sexual energy ignites the fuse of everyone he meets. Bulging behind the tightest, skimpiest Speedos, The Men of Hot House suck and fuck the biggest cocks in Palm Springs during 5 white-hot scenes shot at the deserts' most exclusive private residences. So go behind the gates of these luxurious estates and see what happens when 8 foot privacy hedges give you the freedom to get naked and fuck all day long in the white-hot California desert.