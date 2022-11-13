Not Available

Work up a sweat with the men in Trunks 7, the world's hottest gay poolside sex series! Award-winning director Steven Scarborough has assembled a new cast of stunning musclemen who pack their trunks with giant cocks and big round bubble-butts to show off under the blazing hot Palm Springs sun. Join cover man Trenton Ducati as he leads a horny, sex-crazed cast including Jimmy Durano, Ty Roderick, Alex Andrews, Boston Miles, Brendan Cage, and Parker London. Strip down and dive into the glistening, sweaty action in Trunks 7!