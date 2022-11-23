Not Available

The world's hottest poolside sex series continues when a new cast of muscular hung hunks take over a Palm Springs resort in Trunks 8! Director Christian Owen brings you more oiled up bodybuilders with big juicy bubble-butts and giant throbbing cocks bursting out of their speedos in nonstop scorching hot action. Covermen Jimmy Durano and Luke Adams lead this cast of heat-stroking hunks including David Benjamin, Donnie Dean, Fabio Stallone, Jake Wilder, Mitch Vaughn and Sean Duran. Grab your trunks and join the party!