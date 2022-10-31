Not Available

Steve knows he’s straight, but under the water at his local swimming pool he feels gay. Will he tell his ex-girlfriend the whole truth? One of the themes in the film explores the difference of truth between what Steve says and what Steve actually does. This layer is amplified when Steve is talking to his ex-girlfriend about the amazing incident that changed in him. She is the one person he doesn’t want to tell, but at the same time she is the only person he can tell. I hope the chosen story form of dividing the visuals and audio helps to illustrate the various layers in Steve and Ruth’s story. The aim was to give the audience a more complex understanding of what Steve is actually feeling inside and what this change in his identity means to him.