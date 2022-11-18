Not Available

Truth and Beauty is a stellar 3D freeride mountain bike movie focusing on the flow of riding unique terrain. Its the solo project completed by zip line camera man and old-school pro downhiller Nat Bartholomew. The film has Atlantic Coast Downhill racing, Slopestyle, the Red Bull Rampage in Utah, Rays Indoor Mountain Bike Park and much more. What makes this video unique is that it was shot in true stereoscopic 3D and high definition. This film will be the biggest action sports format surprise of 2009.