Truth & Conviction: The Helmuth Hübener story

Not Available

By 1941, Hitler’s Nazi regime had seized unbelievable control over the German people, dictating what they read, what they said-even what they believed. A whispered criticism of the Nazi Party could lead to a Gestapo interrogation and prison. In this environment, a young man, sixteen years old, took action that some considered foolhardy, and others viewed as treacherous and morally wrong. What he did was certainly dangerous. Today many consider his actions heroic. This is the story of Helmuth Hubener. Helmuth Hubener led a resistance group composed of himself and two of his childhood friends from his LDS Church branch. The three of them carefully distributed flyers throughout Hamburg that denounced Hitler and his propaganda machine. This documentary chronicles what happened to these young men, and the ultimate price paid by those who dared to stand up for the truth.