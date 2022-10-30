Not Available

Truth Has Fallen

  • Documentary

TRUTH HAS FALLEN is a one-hour live action/animated documentary that examines the work of James McCloskey. Mr.McCloskey founded Centurion Ministries, an organization whose mission is to free prisoners who have been wrongfully convicted of murder. Employing a combination of abstract, surreal animation and live action images, TRUTH HAS FALLEN asks how innocent people could be convicted of murder - what could be done to prevent such injustices in the future - and what happens to these innocent people when they are released from prison after years of incarceration?

