Truth or Consequences, N.M.

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Triumph Films

Raymond Lembecke (Vincent Gallo) is a con just out of prison after serving time for selling drugs for his mob boss Tony Vago (Rod Steiger). (Lembecke was innocent and took the rap for Vago.) Lembecke thinks Vago owes him big time so, when his former boss gets him a measly job in a warehouse, he decides on revenge and plans to steal a million dollars worth of drugs from him.

Cast

Kiefer SutherlandCurtis Freley
Max PerlichWayne
Rod SteigerTony Vago
John C. McGinleyEddie Grillo
Martin SheenSir
Kevin PollakGordon

