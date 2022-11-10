Try Seventeen

Teenager Jones has opted not to go to college and is instead renting a room in a boarding house to work on his writing skills. Soon, Jones finds himself dividing his time between two women: a young actress named Lisa and a photographer named Jane. After Jane's ex-boyfriend arrives to help her recover from a car accident, Jones begins to understand just how much he cares for her.
|Elijah Wood
|Jones
|Franka Potente
|Jane
|Mandy Moore
|Lisa
|Deborah Harry
|Ma Mabley
|Elizabeth Perkins
|Blanche
|Chris William Martin
|Steve
