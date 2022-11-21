TS Bad Girls

Not Available

The transition from girl to woman can be tough, and for these wayward TS beauties it's even more challenging. Enter Mz. Berlin, the unorthodox cis-Headmistress at a school for troubled teens. TS lesbian teen Chelsea Poe seduces blonde cis-cutie Suzie Spindrift, earning her some severe sexual discipline from Mistress Berlin. Troubled TS Tiffany Starr also gets a big dose of tough love from Berlin, while Chelsea's TS aunt Jaqueline eases the stress caused by her troubled niece with hot young lover Wolf Hudson.