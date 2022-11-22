TS Blondes Have More Fun

Not Available

When beautiful blonde besties Laura (Aubrey Kate) and Marilyn (Aspen Brooks) set their sights on football stars Troy (Jaxton Wheeler) and Tommy (Alexander Gustavo), the two gorgeous TS sex queens will stop at nothing to seduce the hunky, well-hung studs. The girls take a room at the hotel where the guys are staying, and begin a slow seduction that will leave viewers both charmed and deliciously turned on. A surprise ending brings together this fun-loving romp, starring four of the industries sexiest and brightest stars.