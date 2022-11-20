Not Available

Stunning TS girls call all the shots in this new title from TransSensual. School principal Casey Kisses must contend with a new unorthodox new teacher played by Ruckus who is a little too progressive for the parents' taste. While Casey attempts to put him in line, Ruckus attempts to open her mind. Lazy security guard Lance Hart is in big trouble with store owner Korra Del Rio. Korra is ready to fire Lance unless Lance can convince her otherwise. Administrative assistant Chad Diamond has had enough of being sexually harassed by boss Lena Kelly. He confronts her but she refuses to back down. Finally, Diagnostician D. Arclyte is in big trouble with Dean of Medicine Dr. Nikki Vicious when she catches him napping in a hospital room. D. tries to sweet talk his way out of losing his job, but Nikki requires a lot of convincing.