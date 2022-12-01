TS Girls on Top 3

Not Available

The third volume of TransSensuals popular dominant TS girl series features more gorgeous TS ladies showing everyone who is boss! Korra Del Rio shows to her boyfriend what happens if you cheat on her. Kayleigh Coxx and her boyfriend Wesley come back from a party. Wesley becomes jealous of the attention Kayleigh is paying to one of his friends, but now the focus is all on him. Pierce goes to see a specialist for his problem with women. Casey Kisses listens to his problems and she knows exactly what he needs to fix it. Finally, Mason lost interest in his girlfriend Natalie. Every time she wants to have sex with her, he rejects her. When she decides to confront him, he confesses his love for more dominate women. He's about to discover the dark side of his partner.