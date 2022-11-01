Not Available

Tsahal

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Les Films Aleph

The ideologies underlying the foundation of modern Israel are explored in this documentary, the third of a trilogy (created over a twenty year span) exploring the Jewish experience. The two earlier documentaries, "Porquoi Israel," and "Shoah," have had great effect on the ways documentaries are produced. "Tsahal" zeroes in on the crucial role of the military in Israeli society and politics. The film uses many in-depth interviews to present the many feelings and thoughts about the Israeli military.

Cast

Claude LanzmannHimself
Amos OzHimself

