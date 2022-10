Not Available

Tsai Chin returned to grace the Hong Kong Coliseum's stage in 2010. The set list this time features a large selection of classic Mandarin oldies from the 1960s, including the concert theme song "A Wonderful Night on the Sea". The veteran Taiwan singer with a voice like velvet also treated her audience to her fan-favorite numbers, including "Your Eyes", "The Forgotten Time", "One Last Night", and "Just Like Your Tenderness" for a total of over 30 songs.