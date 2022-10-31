Not Available

Tsai Chin unveils her music universe once more. The veteran Taiwanese chanteuse who has been active on the music scene for a quarter century performed some of her best loved songs live at Hong Kong's Coliseum during January 24-28, 2007. Now the live recording of this memorable concert is available as Blu-ray karaoke disc. Tsai devotees will be pleased to find such classics as "When Will You Return" (Track 33), "Evening Fragrance" (Track 7), and "Kiss Me" (Track 8) on this 34-track release. She also performs "Honey Sweet" (Track 19) and "Moon Representing My Heart" (Track 20) originally performed by Teresa Tang. The sound of one of Chinese music's legendary voices comes alive again on Tsai Chin In Concert Hong Kong 2007.