Loosely based on the kidnapping of a broadcast journalist and her crew, the film shows a 10-year-old Tausug boy used by the Abu Sayyaf group to "charge" the cellphones they use in negotiating for their demands for the release of their captives. Things take a strange turn when the journalist befriends Shihab and earns his trust as Shihab finds himself torn between his loyalty to his Tausug brothers and the bond he has forged with his newfound friend.