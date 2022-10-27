Tsatsiki, farsan och olivkriget

Not Available

Tsatsiki longs for the summer holidays when he will go to Greece to live with his dad Yanis. When Tsatsiki arrive at the village, it is not quite as he remembered it. Guesthouses and taverns are empty, there is a crisis in Greece and in his beloved village. When his dad delivers the bad news that he might have to sell both the hotel and the olive grove, Tsatsiki becomes upset. However, Tsatsiki's mother has taught him to never give up. He realizes that it is up to him to save the hotel, otherwise his beloved place in Greece will be lost.