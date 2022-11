Not Available

Pavel Shelest was the right man. I did not like sharp turns. Always tried to do as expected. But he was out of luck. On August 15, 1990, on a hot Sloka-Talsi highway, Viktor Tsoi crashed into his bus. The idol of millions died on the spot. Paul did not know anything about Tsoi, did not listen to his songs. He did not know that after this fatal clash his life would never be the same again.